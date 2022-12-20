Court sentences Okupe to 2yrs in prison for money laundering

Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA A FederalHighCourt in Abuja yesterday sentenced the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council Director General, Doyin Okupe, totwoyearsinprisonfor breaching the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier convicted Okupe on 26 of the 59 counts contained in the charges on which he and two others were tried. She, however, sentenced him to two years per count, which are to run concurrently. Alternatively, Justice Ojukwu gave the former presidentialaideanoptionof a fine of N500, 000 per count, amounting to N13 million.

The Judge gave Okupe up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine, failing which he should be taken to prison. However, checks by New Telegraph at about 8pm showed that Okupe had paid the money. According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, said that Okupe brought the papers around 4:25pm and all parties attested their signatures to the document. Earlier, the court had given the sentence after witnesses, including former Anambra Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Mohammed Idi-Farouk, Okupe’s wife and son testified to his good character.

The Economic and FinancialCrimesCommission (EFCC) in January 2019 arraignedOkupeandtwofirms – ValueTrustInvestmentand Abraham Telecoms – on 59 criminalcountsborderingon money launderingandfraud to the tune of N702 million. They were accused of receiving the said funds from the alleged illegal and unlawful activities of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). They pleaded not guilty the charges and Okupe was admittedtobailinthesumof N100 million with one surety in like sum.

According to Okupe, former President Goodluck Jonathan approvedthe setting up of an office in the Asokoro area of Abuja, saddled with theresponsibilityof laundering his image and that of the administration. The medical doctor further maintained that the funds approved by Jonathan and released through the office of the NSA were used for salaries, daily running of the office and media activities.

However, Justice Ojukwu convicted Okupe on counts 34 to 59 dealing with breach of the Money Laundering Act, in which he was found to have received cash payments above N5 million on each transaction from the office of the NSA. TheJudge, however, found him and the two firms not guilty in relation to counts 1 to 33 bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.

Justice Ojukwu held that the EFCC failed to prove the relevant elements of the offences contained in counts 1 to 33. While stating that the Act provides that no individual or organisation shall receive any sum above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution, the judge held that “there is no evidence that the money passed through a financial institution”.

According to Justice Ojukwu, the NSA was not a financial institution, adding that even if the president was said to have authorised the funds, he did not say that the money must be paid in cash in violation of money laundering. The court said: “I find the first defendant Dr Doyin Okupe guilty on counts 34, 35, 36…… 59.” The Judge, however, found the defendants not guilty in counts 1 to 33 on the groundsthattheprosecution failed to establish the charge of money laundering and criminal breach of trust and corruption against the NSA.

In counts 34 to 59 upon whichOkupewasconvicted, he was accused of receiving various sums ranging from N10millionondifferentoccasions from 2012 to 2015 when he was Jonathan’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media. Shortly after his conviction, his counsel, Francis Oronsaye, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that thedefendantwasafirsttime offender, a family man who is also advanced in age and having health challenges that he is treating in Nigeria and outside the country.

Oronsaye, citing Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, urged the court to stand down the matter to enable him to call witnesses that will attest to thegoodcharacterof Okupe.

