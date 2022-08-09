Metro & Crime

Court sentences pastor, accomplice to death for beheading 7-year-old boy

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

For killing a 7-year-old boy in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court Tuesday sentenced a pastor, Erinmole Adetokunbo, alongside his accomplice, Adedoyin Oyekanmi to death by hanging.

Justice Taiwo arrived at the verdict after the convicts changed their plea from not guilty to being guilty.

It would be recalled that the convicts were arraigned on October 30, 2017, before the Lagos State High Court on two count which borders on murder.

According to the charge before the court, Pastor Adetokunbo and Oyekanmi, on June 7, 2017, at number 6, Oke Oniburokun Street, Odokekere, Ikorodu, did conspire to murder the victim, one Kazeem Rafiu.

The convicts were particularly accused of beheading Rafiu and the head buried around the church’s altar, while the body was kept in a canal.

Pastor Adetokunbo was later apprehended by residents and had confessed to the crime, just as he named Oyekanmi as his accomplice.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

