Court sentences soldier who killed superior to death

A court martial sitting at the Nigerian army 7 division in Maiduguri, Borno state, has sentenced Azunna Maduabuchi to death.

A court martial is a legal proceeding for military personnel, a process similar to a civilian court trial.

Madiabuchi, a trooper with the army’s 202 battalion in Bama, still in Borno, had in July killed Babakaka Ngorgi, a lieutenant and adjutant of the unit.

Sources had said that the soldier shot his superior after denying him a pass to go see his family.

A pass is a written permission to be away from one’s military unit for a limited period of time, and with the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, it could be for seven, 10 or 14 days.

The soldier had requested a pass to visit his family over an urgent matter, and when he was turned down, he fired shots at the lieutenant who is the battalion’s adjutant responsible for administrative matters, reports onlinenewspaper, TheCable.

Maduabuchi was arraigned and was on Tuesday sentenced to death by firing squad after he was found guilty at the court martial.

Four other soldiers were arraigned for manslaughter and sentenced to various years of imprisonment.

Sani Ishaya, a sergeant, was sentenced to four years, Bidemi Fabiyi sentenced to two years while Musa Bala and Abdulraheed Adamu, privates, were sentenced to one year imprisonment each.

