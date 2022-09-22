Court sets aside consent judgment on $47m Paris Club Refund payment

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday set aside a consent judgment entered in favour of a company, Panic Alert Security Systems Ltd against the Trustees of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) for the payment to some individuals and organisations for the roles they played in the Paris Club refund received by the Federal Government. Panic Alert Security Systems Limited had relied on the consent judgment to lay claim to professional fees of $47. 821,920.

Before the judgment delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had equally relied on the judgment and had since recommended that the money be paid to the company. However, dissatisfied with the recommendation of the AGF on the basis of the consent judgment, the 36 governors through the NGF instructed its counsel, Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN) to challenge the said consent judgment upon which the AGF relied on in court.

In his ruling, Justice Tsoho held that the said consent judgment in its entirety was entered without jurisdiction. The court agreed with Ogbole that the reliefs claimed by Panic Alert Systems Ltd. against the NGF were premised on a simple contract which by Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) strips the court ab initio the required jurisdiction to entertain such matters. Accordingly, the court set aside the consent judgment in Suit No: FHC/ ABJ/CS/123/2018

