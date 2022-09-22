News

Court sets aside consent judgment on $47m Paris Club Refund payment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday set aside a consent judgment entered in favour of a company, Panic Alert Security Systems Ltd against the Trustees of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) for the payment to some individuals and organisations for the roles they played in the Paris Club refund received by the Federal Government. Panic Alert Security Systems Limited had relied on the consent judgment to lay claim to professional fees of $47. 821,920.

Before the judgment delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had equally relied on the judgment and had since recommended that the money be paid to the company. However, dissatisfied with the recommendation of the AGF on the basis of the consent judgment, the 36 governors through the NGF instructed its counsel, Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN) to challenge the said consent judgment upon which the AGF relied on in court.

In his ruling, Justice Tsoho held that the said consent judgment in its entirety was entered without jurisdiction. The court agreed with Ogbole that the reliefs claimed by Panic Alert Systems Ltd. against the NGF were premised on a simple contract which by Section 251 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) strips the court ab initio the required jurisdiction to entertain such matters. Accordingly, the court set aside the consent judgment in Suit No: FHC/ ABJ/CS/123/2018

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Train Attack: Terrorists release another video

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Terrorists, who attacked a Kaduna-bound train a fortnight ago and killed at least eight persons abducting many others, have released a video of some of the abducted travellers. The attackers who had bombed the rail track, forcing the train to derail released the new video on Sunday. In the two-minute video, the terrorists were seen […]
News Top Stories

Presidency, CBN, EFCC others return to Twitter

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

You banned yourself, not us -Microbloggers Amnesty Int’l mocks FG Ban lift, a win-win for all -APC As the Federal Government lifted its seven months ban on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, several government agencies, including the handle dedicated to the Presidency, have returned to the platform with welcome messages to celebrate their return. Aside from […]
News Top Stories

Oil wells’ dispute: Supreme Court fixes Jan. 17, 2022 for Rivers’ suit

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja and Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The Supreme Court Monday fixed January 17, 2022 for the hearing in a suit filed by Rivers State Government seeking to stop it from ceding 17 disputed oil wells to Imo State.   The court, however, gave Imo State 15 days to file its defence and to also within the same period of days, file […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica