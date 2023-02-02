Court sets aside judgement nullifying Ebonyi PDP primary

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday set aside the judgement of Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Court which nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries held on 28th and 29th May, 2022 in the state that produced Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and other officers the party, respectively, in the state. Justice Nyako had on December 8, 2022, nullified the primaries and directed the party to conduct a fresh one within 14 days. Nyako’s judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1319/2021 instituted by Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie against the PDP and INEC. The court agreed with the Counsel to the PDP that the Plaintiff, Okorie, that the 28th and 29th PDP primaries that produced Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and other PDP candidates were conducted in flagrant disobedience of the order of the Court of Appeal, staying the execution of the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which had declared Joseph Silas Onu as the Ebonyi State Chairman of the party. Not satisfied with Justice Nyako’s judgement, the PDP had filed a motion to set aside the judgement on the ground that it was obtained by fraud.
