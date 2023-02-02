News

Court sets aside judgement nullifying Ebonyi PDP primary

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday set aside the judgement of Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Division of the Court which nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries held on 28th and 29th May, 2022 in the state that produced Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and other officers the party, respectively, in the state. Justice Nyako had on December 8, 2022, nullified the primaries and directed the party to conduct a fresh one within 14 days. Nyako’s judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1319/2021 instituted by Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie against the PDP and INEC. The court agreed with the Counsel to the PDP that the Plaintiff, Okorie, that the 28th and 29th PDP primaries that produced Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii and other PDP candidates were conducted in flagrant disobedience of the order of the Court of Appeal, staying the execution of the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which had declared Joseph Silas Onu as the Ebonyi State Chairman of the party. Not satisfied with Justice Nyako’s judgement, the PDP had filed a motion to set aside the judgement on the ground that it was obtained by fraud.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria has 75,601 inmates in prisons nationwide –Aregbesola

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja   The Federal Government has disclosed that a total of 75,601 inmates, including 1,271 military detainees, are currently behind bars in different custodial centres across the country. This figure includes 74,044 males and 1,557 females.   Of this figure, only 19,064 (representing 25 per cent) are convicts. The rest are awaiting trial […]
News

Senate: Media’s watchdog role under threat in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has raised the alarm over what it considers as the declining capacity of the mass media to act as the watchdog of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ajibola Basiru, gave the warning at the opening of the 2020 Retreat  […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Govs, NPAN, others mourn Nda-Isaiah

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Musa Pam Abuja/Jos

As the nation woke up yesterday morning with the startling news of the death of one of the key investors in the Nigerian media, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Chairman/Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the news; describing the late publisher, businessman and politician as “a friend and ally.” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica