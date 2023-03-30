Court sets aside police invitation to Ihedioha, Ugochinyere, others over alleged murder, kidnapping

An Abuja High Court in Gwagwalada yesterday set aside the police’s invitation of the House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere; former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; and Gerald Irona dated over alleged murder, terrorism and arson.

Ruling in a suit be- tween Ugochinyere and seven respondents including the Governor of Imo State, the Inspector- General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Ebubeagu Security Network and others, Justice A.S Adepoju stated: “The respondents are restrained whether by themselves, agents, officers, staff, privies or howsoever de- scribed from giving any effect, carrying out, proceeding with, arresting, further inviting or taking any other steps in furtherance of or in connection with the said letter of invitation dated 13th March, 2023 as it affects the applicant pending the hearing of the substantive suit.” and determination of of the substantive suit.”

