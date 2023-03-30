Mega City

Court sets aside police invitation to Ihedioha, Ugochinyere, others over alleged murder, kidnapping

Posted on Author Martins Adegboyega Comment(0)

An Abuja High Court in Gwagwalada yesterday set aside the police’s invitation of the House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere; former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; and Gerald Irona dated over alleged murder, terrorism and arson.

Ruling in a suit be- tween Ugochinyere and seven respondents including the Governor of Imo State, the Inspector- General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Ebubeagu Security Network and others, Justice A.S Adepoju stated: “The respondents are restrained whether by themselves, agents, officers, staff, privies or howsoever de- scribed from giving any effect, carrying out, proceeding with, arresting, further inviting or taking any other steps in furtherance of or in connection with the said letter of invitation dated 13th March, 2023 as it affects the applicant pending the hearing of the substantive suit.” and determination of of the substantive suit.”

Martins Adegboyega

Related Articles
Mega City

In Lagos, indigenes and non-indigenes enjoy scholarships, bursaries – Fakolujo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Mr Omotoyo Fakolujo is the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board. In this interview with MURITALA AYINLA, he reveals how Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been so passionate about education and supporting residents’ academic pursuits through bursary and scholarships at different levels, among other laudable initiatives of the board What exactly is the role of your […]
City Life Mega City

Hope for 53,000 girls

Posted on Author Ali Garba

Fifty-three thousand Pupils and Girlchild hawkers have received free Uniforms, learning instructional materials, and other basic needs under the Better Education Service Delivery for All BESDA program in nine Local Government Areas, (LGA) of Bauchi State.   The nine LGAs include Alkaleri, Bauchi, Misau, Ganjuwa, Jama’are, Itas Gadau, Katagum, Zaki, and Gamawa local government areas. […]
Mega City

Excitement as AbdulRazaq commissions abandoned community road in Kwara

Posted on Author STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the commissioning of the long abandoned 1.16km Osi-Obbo Aiyegunle road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, which was constructed by the incumbent governor The joy of the people of Obbo Aiyegunle, an agrarian community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, expectedly, knew no bounds on […]

Leave a Reply