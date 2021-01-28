Court sets judgement date in EFCC’s suit to forfeit Saraki’s property

Justice Muhammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 19, 2021, deliver judgement in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forfeit two Lagos property owned by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government. The judge fixed the date yesterday after parties adopted and argued their final written addresses.

At yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omewa, while citing plethora of authority, said his agency has successfully established that the money used by the former senate president in acquiring the two property sought to be forfeited were through illicit activities.

However, Saraki’s lawyer, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwunmiju (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the EFCC’s motion on the ground that the agency has failed woefully to prove its case against his client. He also asked the court to discharge the earlier interim forfeiture placed on the two property. The judge subsequently reserved judgement till February 19.

