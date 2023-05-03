News

Court Shutdown As Cross River Judiciary Workers’ Embark On Strike

Following the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria’s (JUSUN) indefinite strike, court proceedings in Cross River State were suspended on Wednesday.

Enyia Etorti, the state Chairman of JUSUN, explained why they started the strike, claiming that the government had ignored their demands since 2015.

He claims that one of our main requests is the judiciary’s independence, which I believe to be quite important.

“Then the most pertinent to us is the pending 66% which is CONJUSS. It’s paid all over the country.

“The state only paid 34%, left with 66% and we have been begging the government to pay for years. Moreover, the promotion has not been made for years in the state judiciary.”

In the meantime, the strike prevented the Calabar Elections Petition Tribunal from holding its first meeting because the courthouse was closed.

The tribunal’s meeting has been postponed indefinitely due to the strike, according to Akawu Bambur, the tribunal’s secretary, who told journalists that a new date would be revealed later.

There are several significant petitions before the tribunal, one of which is that of Prof. Sandy Onor, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, against Senator Bassey Otu, the state’s newly elected governor and the candidate for the All Progressives Congress.

The petition from the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, is also before the tribunal. He is attempting to avenge his defeat against Senator Jarigbe Agom of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Cross River North senatorial race.

