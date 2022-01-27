Court stops Andy Uba’s APC faction’s planned congress

An Awka High Court presided over by Justice Ike Ogu has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting any state, council, ward congress with a view to elect any executive, until the final determination of the substantive suit before the court. The suit was brought before the court in suit ref A/3/2022 by a member of the Anambra State executive of the party against the APC headquarters/ national chairman.

Chief P. I. N. Ikwueto had on Tuesday, Jan 25, in the suit moved a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction restraining the APC or any of its organs or agents whatsoever from organising any state, council or ward congress with a view to electing new executive committees. Consequently, the State High Court 1 yesterday in its ruling granted the order. T he party, despite having been duly served an acknowledgement copy of the national chairman’s acknowledgement on Jan 14, of the suit put up no appearance.

