News

Court stops Andy Uba’s APC faction’s planned congress

Posted on Author Kenneth Maduforo Comment(0)

An Awka High Court presided over by Justice Ike Ogu has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting any state, council, ward congress with a view to elect any executive, until the final determination of the substantive suit before the court. The suit was brought before the court in suit ref A/3/2022 by a member of the Anambra State executive of the party against the APC headquarters/ national chairman.

Chief P. I. N. Ikwueto had on Tuesday, Jan 25, in the suit moved a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction restraining the APC or any of its organs or agents whatsoever from organising any state, council or ward congress with a view to electing new executive committees. Consequently, the State High Court 1 yesterday in its ruling granted the order. T he party, despite having been duly served an acknowledgement copy of the national chairman’s acknowledgement on Jan 14, of the suit put up no appearance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari alone has coercive instrument of security –PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Uyo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reacted to the accusation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent media interview, that state governors were not doing enough to tackle spate insecurity in the country.   The governors, who met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, reminded President Buhari that he has ultimate authority under the constitution […]
News

Boris Johnson’s wife gives birth to second child

Posted on Author Reporter

  The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. “Both […]
News

FG: Nigeria now has 10.3m out-of-school children

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, has now dropped from 12 million to 10.3 million. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who disclosed this, attributed the reduction in the number of out-of-school children to the various interventions by stakeholders in the education sector. He spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica