News

Court stops Buhari, NBC from revoking licenses of 53 broadcast stations

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu  Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, Monday restrained President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licenses.

The judge arrived at the decision while granting an order of interim injunction, sequel to the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

It would be recalled that SERAP and NGE had last week instituted a legal offensive against Buhari and NBC, praying the court for “a declaration that Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze group alleges Northern insurgents behind guerrilla attacks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) on Friday said that insurgents from the North East who may have invaded the South East are responsible for ongoing hit-and-run attack tactics on security agents in the region. The OYC said guerrilla attacks that had led to the loss of lives of security agents, burning down police stations, […]
News

Bayelsa: We’ve no intention to scrap LGAs – Govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has urged those clamouring for the scrapping of local government councils, as the third tier of government, to properly diagnose the challenges affecting the functionality of local government areas, describing it as the nearest level of government to the people at the grassroots. Speaking in Yenagoa, the […]
News

Ogun APC: Amosun rejected reconciliation move

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The crisis in Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) is far from being over as former Governor Ibikunle Amosun has allegedly rejected a reconciliation arrangement by the party. The party said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye. According to him, Amosun refused to be reconciled with Governor Dapo Abiodun, despite the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica