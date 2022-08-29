Court stops Buhari, NBC from revoking licenses of 53 broadcast stations

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, Monday restrained President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licenses.

The judge arrived at the decision while granting an order of interim injunction, sequel to the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

It would be recalled that SERAP and NGE had last week instituted a legal offensive against Buhari and NBC, praying the court for “a declaration that Section 10(a) of the Third Schedule to the NBC Act used by NBC to threaten to revoke the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression.”

