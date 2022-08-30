News Top Stories

Court stops Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 broadcast stations

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday stopped President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licences of 53 broadcast stations as well as shutting down the stations for allegedly failing to renew their licences.

 

Justice Akintayo Aluko (Court 8) granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion ex parte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) andNigerianGuild of Editors (NGE).

 

SERAP and NGE had last week filed a lawsuit against Buhari and NBC, asking the court for “a declaration that section 10(a) of the Third ScheduletotheNBCActused by NBC to threaten to revoke the licences of 53 broadcast stations and to shut down the stations is unconstitutional and unlawful, as it violates freedom of expression”.

SERAP and NGE had asked the court for “an order of interim injunction restraining Buhari and NBC, their agents from revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations in the country and shutting down their operations, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed contemporaneouslyinthissuit”. The suit was adjourned till September 8, 2022, for the hearing of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

The suit followed the decision by the NBC to revoke the licences of the 53 broadcast stations and shut down their operations within 24 hours over alleged N2.6 billion debts.

The plaintiffs asked the court to determine “whether Section 10(a) of the Third ScheduletotheNBCActused by NBC to threaten to revoke the licences of 53 broadcast stations and shut them down is not inconsistent with freedomof expressionand access to information”.

They also sought “a declaration that section 10(a) of the National Broadcasting Act used by NBC to unilaterallyrevokethelicensesof the broadcast stations and shut down the stations is a violation of the constitutionally and internationally guaranteed right to a fair hearing”.

The suit read in part: “The provisions of the NigerianConstitutionandhuman rights treaties on freedom of expression indicate that this right can be exercised through any medium. “Effectively, these provisions recognise that every individual has the right to an equal opportunity to receive, seekand impartinformation throughanycommunication mediumwithoutdiscrimination.

 

