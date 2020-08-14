Court stops businessman from demolishing shopping plaza

An Abia State High Court sitting in Aba, has restrained a businessman, Mr. Ikenna Madubike from further demolition of a shopping complex with over 80 shops located at 31/32 Ngwa road, Aba. Madubuike, Managing Director of Unimass Nigeria Limited, was alleged to have stormed the shopping plaza also known as Dandico plaza on 5th October, 2018 with thugs who destroyed traders’ goods worth millions of naira, claiming that he bought the property from the owner, D.D. Onyemelukwe Estates Limited. Madubuike was also alleged to have on 11th August, 2020, made another attempt where he further demolished the property as traders at the shopping plaza lost goods worth millions of Naira.

Aggrieved by Madubuike’s actions, the tenants filed a suit at the High Court, Aba, in Suit No: A/190/2018, Eugene Obiesili & Others v. Mr. Ikenna Madubuike. Chairman of the traders’ union, Eugene Obiesile, disclosed that the Directors of the company, D.D. Onyemelukwe, Estates Limited, wrote them that the property is still in the company’s name and not for sale to anybody.

“We, the traders are left without any means of income. Our goods looted, cash robbed and shops demolished while the perpetrator of these acts move freely, going about his daily business and boasting that nobody can dare him. “He continued to harass the poor traders and disregarding court orders. We have been paying rent to the company. The Directors of the company had issued letters to us, the tenants that the property is still the company’s property and not for sale to anybody,” Obiesile said.

