Court stops FG from selling Nigeria Air’s shares to Ethiopian Airlines

A Federal High Court in Lagos has prohibited the Federal Government from selling the shares of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines. The temporaryinjunction was given in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/2159/2022 and filed by registered trustees of the Airline Operators in Nigeria (AON), Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airline Company Limited, and Topbrass Aviation Limited, the plaintiffs. T he suit has Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, as the first to fourth defendants.

In the enrolment order dated November 15, A. Lewis- Allagoa, the judge, said the government, represented by the aviation minister, and the AGF should not proceed on an “establishment agreement” until the substantive matter of the suit is heard and determined. While asking all the parties in the suit to maintain “status quo”, the judge ordered an accelerated hearing of the case. However, speaking earlier in the day, the Aviation Minister, said he was yet to receive court papers notifying him of the action by some Nigerian carriers to stop the Federal Government from going ahead with the Nigeria Air project.

The minister, who was in Lagos to commend the successful completion of the 18/L runway of the Lagos airport that was completed last week more than 16 years since the runway was left without Airfield Lighting (AFL), said he was yet to be served with court papers by the operators. His words: “I am not aware that anyone is in court. I don’t have any court papers; otherwise.

I cannot see any rational court that will say that I am stopping somebody from establishina company because Nigeria Air is a limited liability company known to the Nigerian laws in the Corporate Affairs Commission. He took a swipe at people whom he said claimed that they were not carried along in the floating of the carrier, asking how come they knew about the carrier if they claimed that they were not carried along.

Sirika disclosedthatwhen the airline was still in its embryonic stages, he reached out to Air Peace Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyeama; Azman Chairman, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, and others to invest in the new airline but was rebuffed by the airline owners, stressing some of them later accused him of not making the request verbal. “I heard that the airline owners said that they were not carried along. If you were there at the National Assembly, I told them where I met them like Max Air, Azman, Air Peace, Ibom, everybody where I met them and told them to please come and partner in this airline and own it, telling them that it is meant for the private sector. I told Air Peace to come and invest in this one and one of them said to me that I should make it formal.” Speaking on the planned demolition of many structures at the Lagos airport to give room to the rail project to link the international wing of the Lagos airport with the domestic terminal, Sirika said if he had his way, he would commence the demolition exercise tomorrow.

