Court stops FG's deductions to fund police, others from Federation Account

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday barred the Federal Government from making further deductions from the Federation Account to fund the police and other agencies notlistedinthe1999Constitution for direct allocation. Thecourtdeclaredillegal, unlawful and unconstitutional the direct allocations made so far by the Federal Government from the account to fund the Nigeria Police Trust fund. Delivering judgment on a suit instituted by the Rivers State Government challenging the unlawful deductions from the Federation Account, Justice A.R. Mohammed held that Section 161 and Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution were glaringly breachedbytheFederalGovernment in making direct allocations to the police from the account.

Justice Mohammed held that Section 162 of the 1999 Constitutions is clear and unambiguous to the effect that only the federal, states and councils shall be allocated funds directly from the Federation Account. The court also held that Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act 2019 relied upon by the Federal Government to justify the unlawfuldeductionsfromthe account is inconsistent with Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution recognizing only federal, states and councils. JusticeMohammedwhile upholding the suit, ordered that money belonging to Rivers State but used to fund Nigeria Police Trust fund by the Federal Government be refunded to the state.

The Judge, however, declined to extend a similar order of refund to the 35 remaining states on the grounds that they were not parties in the suit and that Rivers, as the plaintiff in this matter, did notfileitonbehalf of others. The court upheld all arguments of Joseph Daudu (SAN) representing the state that where the provisions of the1999Constitutionareclear andunambiguous, theymust begiventheirordinarymeanings.

Justice Mohammed also agreed with Daudu that the Federal Government was completelywrong withtheinterpretation given to Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act to the effect that the police force was established for the Federal Government aloneand assuchthefunding is solely on its shoulders. Rivers State in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/511/2020 challenged the decision of the Federal Government allocating funds directly from the account to fund some of its agencies claiming that the decision violatedsection 162 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Rivers also claimed by the action, the Federal Government deprived it substantial revenue from the Federation Account and therefore prayed the court to nullify unlawful fund allocation from the account. The plaintiff also claimed the levies imposed on companies by the Federal Government be paid directly to the Nigeria Police Force Trust Fund instead of the Federation Account was illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional because it has also deprived it of substantial revenue accruable to the state as taxes. The Judge agreed with the plaintiff that under the relevant laws, such levies are supposedtobepaiddirectlyto the Federation Account and not to any federal agencies.

 

