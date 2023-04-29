Court stops FG’s move to concession Ajaokuta Steel, Itakpe Iron Ore mining

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, has ordered the Federal Government to desist from proceeding with the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) at Itakpe. The court also barred the government from conducting its planned virtual pre-qualification conference interview slated for May 4, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The Federal Government had commenced concession process for the two companies, which are located in Kogi State, and had placed an advertisement to that effect.

However, the Attorney General of Kogi State, on behalf of the government and people of the state, approached the court with a suit marked HCL/211M/2023 and sought for enrolment order of the court stopping the government from continuing with the concession process. Leading seven other lawyers, M. Y. Abdullahi, SAN, Applicant’s Counsel, drew the attention of the court to the affidavit of urgency deposed to in the application while seeking the enrolment order.

The two orders prayed by the Kogi State Attorney General included: “An order for interim injunction restraining the Defendants/ Respondents, their agents, representatives, officials and whosoever acting for them, or through them, or on their behalf, from proceeding with the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) and or from doing anything whatsoever connected or incidental thereto, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. Delivering his ruling, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, the Chief Judge of the state and presiding judge of the High Court 1, found substance in the motion and granted the two prayers of the applicant.