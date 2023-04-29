News Top Stories

Court stops FG’s move to concession Ajaokuta Steel, Itakpe Iron Ore mining

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, the state capital, has ordered the Federal Government to desist from proceeding with the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) at Itakpe. The court also barred the government from conducting its planned virtual pre-qualification conference interview slated for May 4, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. The Federal Government had commenced concession process for the two companies, which are located in Kogi State, and had placed an advertisement to that effect.

However, the Attorney General of Kogi State, on behalf of the government and people of the state, approached the court with a suit marked HCL/211M/2023 and sought for enrolment order of the court stopping the government from continuing with the concession process. Leading seven other lawyers, M. Y. Abdullahi, SAN, Applicant’s Counsel, drew the attention of the court to the affidavit of urgency deposed to in the application while seeking the enrolment order.

The two orders prayed by the Kogi State Attorney General included: “An order for interim injunction restraining the Defendants/ Respondents, their agents, representatives, officials and whosoever acting for them, or through them, or on their behalf, from proceeding with the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) and the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) and or from doing anything whatsoever connected or incidental thereto, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. Delivering his ruling, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, the Chief Judge of the state and presiding judge of the High Court 1, found substance in the motion and granted the two prayers of the applicant.

JUST IN: Brazil football legend, Pele, dies aged 82

        Brazilian football legend Pele, arguably the greatest player ever, has died at the age of 82. He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country, reports the BBC. The only player to win the […]
MOSOP to FG: Reverse $178bn oil loss via dialogue

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to use dialogue to address the Ogoni issue and reverse the huge revenue losses of over 29 years which currently exceeds $178 billion (excluding revenues from gas sales) since Shell’s exit in 1993. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made […]
India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

  India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 on Monday, taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally. The country’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data, reports Reuters.

