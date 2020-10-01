Court stops IGP from arresting ex-minister, Gbagi

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Delta State Police Commissioner from arresting or detaining a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

The judge made the order in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1267/2020, following Gbagi’s ex-parte motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

Gbagi’s application followed the controversy generated by the September 18, 2020 stripping of four employees of his hotel in Asaba over alleged missing money.

The court also granted Gbagi leave to serve the originating processes and all other subsequent processes in the suit on the Commissioner of Police by substituted means.

The judge ruled that the IGP and the COP, who are first and second respondents, “are at liberty if they wish to file their response jointly and/or severally within 14 days.”

Besides the court’s order, Gbagi is also seeking an order directing parties to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 16.

The alleged stripping incident happened last month and Gbagi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has strenuously denied being behind the sorry saga.

