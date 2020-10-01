Metro & Crime

Court stops IGP from arresting ex-minister, Gbagi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akeem Nafiu

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Delta State Police Commissioner from arresting or detaining  a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.
The judge made the order in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1267/2020, following Gbagi’s ex-parte motion for the enforcement of his fundamental rights.
Gbagi’s application followed the controversy generated by the September 18, 2020 stripping of four employees of his hotel in Asaba over alleged missing money.
The court also granted Gbagi leave to serve the originating processes and all other subsequent processes in the suit on the Commissioner of Police by substituted means.
The judge ruled that the IGP and the COP, who are first and second respondents, “are at liberty if they wish to file their response jointly and/or severally within 14 days.”
Besides the court’s order, Gbagi is also seeking an order directing parties to maintain status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion.
Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 16.
The alleged stripping incident happened last month and Gbagi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has strenuously denied being behind the sorry saga.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes claim five lives in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

No fewer than five people were killed over the weekend by gunmen suspected to be cultists and militants in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State. The initial clashes were said to have happened between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups, but an eye witness said militants on Sunday night were drafted in to “clear” […]
Metro & Crime

Bello swears in new Kogi Chief Judge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital. Justice Oluseyi was sworn in at 10:35 am after taking his Oath of Office. In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; […]
Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail strike in Abuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Declaration of an industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) was received yesterday with mixed feelings by some health workers in Abuja hospitals.   Although all health workers, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed dismay over government’s attitude towards their welfare and safety, some had reservations with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: