Court Stops LP’s National Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Others From Parading As National Officers

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court had issued an order restraining the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, and two others from parading themselves as National Officers of the party.

Others stopped from parading themselves as National Officers are the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, and one other.

Justice Hamza Muazu issued the restraining order on Wednesday while ruling in the ex-parte application argued by Chief James Onoja, SAN.

Details later…..

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

