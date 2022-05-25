Metro & Crime

Court stops MC Oluomo, others from collecting union levies in Lagos

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has halted further collection of union levies by the sacked chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State branch, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo. The order was sequel to the granting of an ex-parte motion marked FHC/L/CS/224/2022 filed by the Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON) against MC Oluomo and eight others. Aside Oluomo, others affected by the order are; the Registered Trustees Of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Registered Trustees of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Registered Trustees of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman; Lagos State Government, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Director of State Security Service were joined as co-respondents in the suit. At yesterday’s proceedings, TUSON’s lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, told the judge that all respondents have been served with all the processes as directed by the court. He added that the respondents have however failed to show cause why the reliefs being sought by the plaintiff should not be granted. The lawyer consequently prayed the court to grant all the reliefs being sought by his client. After confirming the service of court processes on the respondents, Justice Lifu granted all the plaintiff’s reliefs and adjourned further hearing in the matter to June 6. Among the reliefs being sought by the plaintiff is an order restraining all the respondents jointly and severally, whether by themselves, their agents, officials, servants, privies, officers and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion, further forceful imposition, extortion and collection of any transport union levies, dues or fees.

 

