Court stops Police, DSS, Ebubeagu, govt from arresting ex-Ebonyi lawmaker

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday issued an interim restraining order against the Ebonyi State Government and security agents including the Ebubeagu Security Network from arresting a former House of Representatives member, Chief Linus Okorie who was recently declared wanted by the state security council.

This followed a motion ex-parte filled by Okorie through his lawyer, Okoro Nkemakolam before Hon. Justice I E Ekwo. Okorie was declared wanted by the State Security Council for allegedly publishing statements on the social media which, was deemed to have contravened the state’s controversial Cybercrimes law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...