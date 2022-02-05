News

Court stops Police, DSS, Ebubeagu, govt from arresting ex-Ebonyi lawmaker

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday issued an interim restraining order against the Ebonyi State Government and security agents including the Ebubeagu Security Network from arresting a former House of Representatives member, Chief Linus Okorie who was recently declared wanted by the state security council.

This followed a motion ex-parte filled by Okorie through his lawyer, Okoro Nkemakolam before Hon. Justice I E Ekwo. Okorie was declared wanted by the State Security Council for allegedly publishing statements on the social media which, was deemed to have contravened the state’s controversial Cybercrimes law.

 

