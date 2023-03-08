Court stops police, DSS from arresting APGA guber candidate

A high court in Imo State has issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Sunday Olaleye and the State Security Service (SSS) or its agents from arresting the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof. Benard Odoh.

Justice I. M. Njaka gave the order on 3rd of March, 2023, in a motion brought before the Orlu Judicial Division of the Imo State High Court by Prof Odoh. “Upon reading the motion ex-parte dated 1st March, 2023 and filed on 2nd March, 2023 brought pursuant to Sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) Order 11 Rules 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, order IV Rules 3, 4 and order XI of the Fundamental Right (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court, together with a 20- paragraph affidavit in supported of the motion paper and written address of the counsel.”

