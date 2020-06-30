Court strikes out certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

…plaintiffs absent in court

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out an alleged certificate forgery suit filed against the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

The plaintiffs, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu had via a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/553/2020 accused the Governor of engaging in certificate forgery.

They accused Obaseki of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

The plaintiffs contended that the alleged certificate forgery contravenes section 182(1)(i) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

They prayed the court to among others, hold that Obaseki is “not qualified to run or seek election to the office of the governor of Edo State” in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election.

When the case was mentioned yesterday, neither the plaintiffs nor their lawyers were in court.

The defendant too was not represented.

Following this development, the trial Judge, Justice Anwuli Chiekere struck out the suit.

