Court strikes out new amended charge against Kanu

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja just struck out newly amended six-count charge preferred against Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government following the withdrawal of the charge by the government.

The withdrawal came after counsel to Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) complained to the court that the prosecution is trying to delay processes by continuous amendment of the charge against his client.

Ozekhome told the court that this is the seventh time the FG is amending its charge.

Justice Nyako agreed with Ozekhome’s submission stating that Kanu is not expected to take plea on those newly amended charges immediately, as he needs time to digest them before doing so.

More details later…

