Court strikes out Osborne residents’ suit against Lekki Gardens

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by the Registered Trustees of Osborne and Foreshore Residents Association against Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and three others.

The judge, in a ruling on Tuesday also set aside an interim order of contempt made against Lekki Gardens Limited and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Nyong, over alleged disobedience of court’s order.

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Foreshore Waters Limited and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/755/2021.

In the motion, the plaintiffs prayed the court to halt construction process on the property situated at Block II Plot 2, Plot 7, Block 7, Plot 5, Block 6, Plot 17, Block 9, Plot 23, Block 9, Plot 17, Block 10, Plots 1A, 1B, 1C, Block 6, Plot 19, Block 6, Plot 12, Block 6, Plot 9A, Block 6, Plot 14 and Block 11, Plot 2.

However, in the preliminary objection filed through its lawyer, Tola Oshobi (SAN), Lekki Gardens urged the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s motion on notice as well as the ex-parte order issued against it for being an abuse of court process. The silk argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit and that material facts were also concealed by the plaintiff.

Delivering ruling on the various motions filed by parties in the suit, Justice Oweibo set aside the interim order restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd and Foreshore Waters Ltd from constructing, developing, building or carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In striking out the plaintiff’s suit, the judge agreed with the respondents that material facts were concealed.

