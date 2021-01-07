Business

Court strikes out suit against Aiteo by surveillance contractors

A Bayelsa State High Court on Thursday struck out 12 suits on alleged breach of contract filed by surveillance contractors engaged at the Nembe Creek oilfields in Bayelsa by Aiteo Eastern Exploration Limited.

The surveillance contractors, who are members of the oil firm’s host communities at Opu-Nembe, had dragged the company to Nembe High Court presided over by Justice L.M. Boufini over alleged breach of contract terms.

According to court records, the 12 suits were separately assigned suit numbers NHC/1/2020 to NHC/12/2020 in a serial order.

The claimants, Nicholas Ebiye and Johnson Theophilus and 10 others, filed the suit to seek legal redress over perceived injustice and malicious punishment meted out against the Opu-Nembe Surveillance Contractors by Aiteo.

However, in a ruling on the motion seeking to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction due to an arbitration clause in the lapsed 2015 contract, Boufini agreed that arbitration should be the primary mechanism for resolving any dispute from the contract.

The judge held that the arbitration clause in the contract does not oust the jurisdiction of the court, but since both parties had agreed to adopt arbitration, he cannot entertain the case at the first instance until the arbitration option is exhausted.

