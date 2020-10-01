News

Court strikes out suit against Osun Deputy Chief of Staff

Posted on

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday struck out the fraud allegation case against the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, Prince Adeyanju Binuyo. The Inspector-General of Police had, in a charge marked CR/975/2020, sued Binuyo before the court.

At the trial, none of the parties were present. One Rimamsote Ezekiel had appeared for the Prosecution, while Wahab Ismaila and Wasiu Omotosho appeared for the defendant. Samuel Ogala appeared to watch brief for the nominal complainant. Delivering a short ruling, the trial judge, Justice O.O Goodluck held that, “At the instance of the prosecuting counsel, the suit is struck out”.

Earlier, Mr. Wahab Ismail, counsel to Binuyo had dismissed as mischievous and misleading the alleged fraud story describing it as one that was done deliberately to cast aspersions on the person of Prince Binuyo. According to him, “Binuyo was just a mere witness and not a party to the said failed business. He cannot be liable in the face of the law.” Ismail explained that the amount involved in the business transaction in question which was $100,000 and not $120,000, had been refunded in full to the party concerned almost a year ago. “It was received by one Tunde Ajala, which was duly acknowledged by his counsel as well and witnessed by the Police. Again, nothing in the Police charge, suggests that Binuyo was liable.”

