Metro & Crime

Court strikes out suit against Pondei-led IMC, AGF, Senate, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit by Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance on an application for an order granting leave to apply for judicial review against the defendants, Professor Pondei, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Senate and seven others.
It will be recalled that the court granted the applicant to apply for judicial review for an order of mandamus in terms of reliefs set out in the statement which supported the application compelling the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate Pondei over a N40 billion case, while five members of his board were accused of over three billion naira contract fraud. The case was adjourned to December 8, 2020.
On the adjourned date, the court learned that there was a publication both in print and electronic media to the effect that the court had granted interim jurisdiction restraining/suspending the interim management of the NDDC. The plaintiff denied applying for an interim order of injunction on the motion exparte dated June 15, 2020.
On December 4, 2020, the plaintiff’s counsel served a Notice of Withdrawal and Discontinuance of the case to the defendants without serving the court its copy. The plaintiff failed to appear in court on January 13, 2021. The counsel for the defendants conceded no objection to the withdrawal of the matter.
Justice A. R. Mohammed, in his judgement, highlighted that the provision of Order 50 rule 2 of the Federal High Court Rules, 2019, holds that the plaintiff is entitled to withdraw his action without even the leave of court so long as he can do that not later than 14 days after service of defence on him.
Therefore, since the case for withdrawal was not filed within the stipulated time, the suit was struck out.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected killers of Ondo First-Class monarch, Adeusi nabbed

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

… Amotekun launches ‘Operation Clean-Up’, arrests over 20. Some persons suspected to be the killers of a First-Class monarch in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon have been apprehended a few days after the murder of the prominent traditional ruler. The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were arrested by […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Newly elected Kano LG chair dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The new elected Chairman of Bebeji Local Government in Kano State, Hon Ali Nnamandi is dead. He died in the early hours of Tuesday reportedly from high blood pressure. The late Nnamandi was one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who swept all the 44 local government chairmanship positions in […]
Metro & Crime

UCTH doctor kidnapped as doctors embark on indefinite strike in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, even as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state is spoilt for war with the state government. Udo was allegedly abducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica