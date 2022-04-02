Court strikes out suit challenging CBN’s cashless policy

A Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a suit challenging the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The judge, Akintayo Aluko, struck out the suit over want of jurisdiction, incompetence and lacking in proof. The plaintiff, Victor Onyegbado, had argued that the policy was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect to the extent that it subjected him to disabilities and/or restrictions.

He sought for a declaration that the cashless policy directive issued pursuant to CBN’s letter of September 17, 2019, with Reference Number PSN/DIR/CON/ CW0O/02/014, subjected him, a member of the Lekki Phase 1 Community in Lekki, Lagos State, to disabilities and/or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities are not subject. The plaintiff also asked the court to make an order of perpetual injunction restraining the CBN from carrying into effect and/or continuing to enforce the Cashless Policy Directive, adding that its implementation violated Section 42 (1) (a) (b) of the Constitution. In opposing the argument, the CBN through its lawyer, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), prayed the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Ajogwu listed six grounds upon which he persuaded the court that there was no jurisdiction to entertain the plaintiff’s suit. The silk argued the apex bank came up with the policy in good faith to reduce the amount of physical cash in circulation in the economy, to encour-age more electronic-based transactions, fight corruption and insecurity in the land and strengthening the country’s economy. In his judgement, Justice Aluko aligned himself with the submissions of CBN’s lawyer and struck out the suit.

The judge held: “The defendant (CBN) has maintained that the circular issued on the 17/9/2019 for the implementation of the cashless policy to all Deposit Money Banks was done or issued in good faith while the plaintiff contended that same was done in bad faith as the allegation of discrimination against the defendant embeds a charge of bad faith because the plaintiff sees the touted act of discrimination as not merely illegal but unjust to him. “It is not in doubt that the defendant by the provision of Section 51 of the CBN Act is imbued with the power to make regulations for the good order and management of the apex bank.

“The phrase “good faith” has been defined in the Blacks Law Dictionary, the 9th edition at page 762 as “faithfulness to one’s duty or obligation, observance of reasonable commercial standards of fair dealing in a given trade or business, absence of intent to defraud or seek unconscionable advantage’. The defendant has stoutly made a case of good faith for itself and endeavoured to justify its action in the issuance of the circular in controversy. “It is in its case that the cashless policy envisaged in the circular is aimed at reducing the amount of physical cash in the circulation in the economy, to encourage more electronic- based transactions, fight corruption and insecurity in the land and strengthening the country’s economy amongst others.

