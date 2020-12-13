Court strikes out suit challenging DPR’s power to regulate oil workers’ sack 

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a suit challenging the legality of the Department of Petroleum Resources to (DPR) regulate how oil and gas firms can disengage their workers.

In striking out the suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Temilolu Adamolekun, the judge agreed with the defendants that aside the fact that the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, the plaintiff also lacks the ‘locus standi’ to institute the action.

“Section 254(c) of the Constitution confers special and exclusive jurisdiction on the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in civil causes or matters relating to or connected with labour and employment, welfare, wages, benefits, and compensation of employees as well as matters pertaining to industrial relations irrespective of the industry involved.

“Even where the matter is not on employment per se, so long as the claims or issues for determination are related to or connected with labour or employment, including health, safety of employees, then, the NICN shall have and exercise exclusive jurisdiction over those matters,” Justice Oweibo held.

On the issue of ‘locus standi’, the judge held: “Contrary to the plaintiff’s argument, the issue in contention in this case is not whether the National Assembly has lawfully delegated its constitutional function of law making to the Minister of Petroleum Resources i.e the constitutionality of Section 9 of the Petroleum Act.

“In order words, the issue here is not a constitutional issue as to avail any person such as the plaintiff (who has not been affected by the provisions of the Regulations or the Guidelines for the Release of Staff in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, 2019) the standing to approach the court for remedy. For this reason, the plaintiff lacks the standing to institute and or maintain this suit.

“Section 4 of the Constitution vests on the National Assembly the powers to make laws for the Federation and that Section 9(1) of the Petroleum Act, which is an Act of the National Assembly, empowers the Minister of Petroleum Resources to make regulations, prescribing anything requiring to be prescribed for the purpose of the Petroleum Act and there is no contention that the powers of the Minister to make Regulations was not properly given by the National Assembly.

“Regulation 15A of the Petroleum (Drilling and Production) (Amendment) Regulations 1988 and the Guidelines for the Release of Staff in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, 2019 are constitutional and consequently, the plaintiff is not entitled to the reliefs sought and the suit is hereby struck out”.

The Minister of Petroleum, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Attorney-General of the Federation were joined as first to third defendants in the suit.