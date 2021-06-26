Court strikes out suit seeking to stop Appeal Court Judges’ appointments

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit seeking to stop the appointment of 18 new Justices for the Court of Appeal. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, threw out the case on the grounds that it lacked merit in law and in substance. Delivering judgment in the public interest suit, the judge held that the body that instituted the case has no power under the law to file a public interest case. Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiff having been registered as a non-governmental body to raise funds for charity only in law cannot go outside its mandate to dabble into issues of public interest litigation.

Plaintiff in the matter, Igbo socio-cultural group, the Incorporated Trustees of Alaigbo Development Foundation, instituted the court case against five defendants, praying to stop the appointment of the appellate court justices on the ground that the South East region had been marginalised in the selection.

The group, through its counsel, Max Ozoaka, argued that the selection of the 18 justices done by the National Judicial Council (NJC) violated the provisions of the 1999 Constitution through lopsidedness in the nomination. Specifically, the group alleged that the principle of federal character was breached in the way and manner the Appeal Court justices were nominated and subsequently prayed the judge to stop the appointment.

