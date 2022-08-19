News

Court strikes out suit seeking to void nomination of Adeleke for Osun guber election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking to nullify the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship poll. Adeleke won the contest. Awoyemi Lukman in his suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and Adeleke asked the court to void and set aside Adeleke’s name on the grounds of unlawful action. But Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that Awoyemi lacked the locus standi to institute the case. The court also held that the suit lacked merit, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter. The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by the PDP on March 11 as against between March 14 to 18 as contained in the INEC guidelines.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kanu: IPOB grounds Onitsha, Nnewi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA

…soldiers, police stop protest in Awka   Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anamba State, were yesterday grounded by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the trial of the leader of the separatist group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday. However, the trial […]
News

2023: Badagry monarchs endorse Tinubu’s candidacy

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Traditional rulers of Badagry Division of Lagos State have jointly endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Presidential aspirant of the party. The monarchs made the pronouncement at a townhall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) in Lagos.   Some of the traditional rulers at […]
News Top Stories

El-Rufai: How I told Buhari about terrorists’ plot to abduct him

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about the plot by terrorists to abduct him. He insisted Buhari was not aware of the plans until he met with him on Sunday. In a video released over the weekend, the terrorists that abducted some train passengers in March threatened to kidnap […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica