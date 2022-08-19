Court strikes out suit seeking to void nomination of Adeleke for Osun guber election

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking to nullify the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship poll. Adeleke won the contest. Awoyemi Lukman in his suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and Adeleke asked the court to void and set aside Adeleke’s name on the grounds of unlawful action. But Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that Awoyemi lacked the locus standi to institute the case. The court also held that the suit lacked merit, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter. The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by the PDP on March 11 as against between March 14 to 18 as contained in the INEC guidelines.
Related Articles
Kanu: IPOB grounds Onitsha, Nnewi
…soldiers, police stop protest in Awka Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi, Anamba State, were yesterday grounded by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the trial of the leader of the separatist group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, resumed at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday. However, the trial […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Badagry monarchs endorse Tinubu’s candidacy
Traditional rulers of Badagry Division of Lagos State have jointly endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Presidential aspirant of the party. The monarchs made the pronouncement at a townhall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) in Lagos. Some of the traditional rulers at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
El-Rufai: How I told Buhari about terrorists’ plot to abduct him
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about the plot by terrorists to abduct him. He insisted Buhari was not aware of the plans until he met with him on Sunday. In a video released over the weekend, the terrorists that abducted some train passengers in March threatened to kidnap […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)