Court strikes out suit seeking to void nomination of Adeleke for Osun guber election

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed a suit seeking to nullify the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship poll. Adeleke won the contest. Awoyemi Lukman in his suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, and Adeleke asked the court to void and set aside Adeleke’s name on the grounds of unlawful action. But Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that Awoyemi lacked the locus standi to institute the case. The court also held that the suit lacked merit, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter. The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by the PDP on March 11 as against between March 14 to 18 as contained in the INEC guidelines.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...