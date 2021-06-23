Court strikes out suits challenging dissolution of Oshiomhole led NWC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out two suits challenging the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seeking to void the succeeding National Caretak-er Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in two separate rulings held that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi (the legal right) to institute their cases against the party. The first suit was filed by a former South-South National Vice-Chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta, in the name of APC, while the second suit was instituted by former APC Youth Leader in Abia State, Kalu Kalu Agu. Plaintiffs in both suits, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/736/2020 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/1589/2021 had sought an order to determine the legality or otherwise of the June 17, 2020 National Executive Committee meeting which dissolved the NWC and appointed a National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. They had prayed the court to reverse the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC and declare the Buni-led NWC unlawful. While upholding the separate preliminary objections filed by the defendants, the court held that the plaintiffs did not show or prove how the dissolution of the NWC on June 17, 2020 by 16 out of 20 members of APC NEC infringed on their civil rights and obligation more than any other member of the party.

