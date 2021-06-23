News

Court strikes out suits challenging dissolution of Oshiomhole led NWC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out two suits challenging the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and seeking to void the succeeding National Caretak-er Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in two separate rulings held that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi (the legal right) to institute their cases against the party. The first suit was filed by a former South-South National Vice-Chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta, in the name of APC, while the second suit was instituted by former APC Youth Leader in Abia State, Kalu Kalu Agu. Plaintiffs in both suits, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/736/2020 and FHC/ABJ/ CS/1589/2021 had sought an order to determine the legality or otherwise of the June 17, 2020 National Executive Committee meeting which dissolved the NWC and appointed a National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. They had prayed the court to reverse the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC and declare the Buni-led NWC unlawful. While upholding the separate preliminary objections filed by the defendants, the court held that the plaintiffs did not show or prove how the dissolution of the NWC on June 17, 2020 by 16 out of 20 members of APC NEC infringed on their civil rights and obligation more than any other member of the party.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: Not yet Uhuru for primary education

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

For Bayelsa State children, it supposed to be free education for public schools from primary to secondary schools as was declared by the former Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson in 2012. Although, it briefly worked after all the jamborees of giving out free school uniforms, bags, sandals, books, among other things, it seems not […]
News Top Stories

More Chibok schoolgirls escape from B’ Haram

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seven years after being kidnapped, some schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, have reportedly escaped from their captors. Halima Ali Maiyanga, one of more than 100 young women still missing, was said to have called her father on Thursday, to inform him that she and others had managed to […]
News

Firms, banks, others may demand Covid-19 test results before resumption, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

*Okays N50,000 fee for virus tests in private labs *Says demand could exceed 4,000 daily   Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that citizens might be requested to present COVID-19 test rsults to confirm status periodically, as part of requirements for returning to work. The commissioner explained that testing is part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica