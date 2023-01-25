News

Court strikes out Uzodinma’s aide’s suit against CUPP Spokesperson, Ikenga

An Abuja Magistrate Court Wednesday struck out the suit filed by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri against the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.
In a brief ruling, the Magistrate Hon.Umah Isa Dodo, while agreeing that the impact of the order of the High Court, was that he should stay proceedings went further to also raise jurisdiction issues and resolved that the court lacked the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the matter.
The court went ahead to strike out the matter.
New Telegraph reports that an Abuja High Court had earlier upon an application by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for judicial review of the trial and orders of the Magistrate ordered the Magistrate to stay all proceedings.

 

