Court summons 3 Italians over forgery charge by AGF

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned three Italians; Paolo Brono, Gianfranco Albertazzi and A. Prono, over charge of alleged forgery slammed on them by the Attorney General of the Federation.

The trio who were said to be the alter ego of Borini Prono & Company Nigeria Limited, were accused of forging the signature of one, Christopher Uzodike, and several invoices belonging to his company, Land Technology Limited.

They were said to have forged the company’s invoices with serial numbers 00019; 00024; 00012; 00139 and 0034 alongside Uzodike’s signature, with an intent that it may be acted upon as genuine.

At the last hearing of the matter, the prosecutor, Mrs. Kehinde Bode-Ayeni, informed the court that the defendants have been at large since the charge was filed against them.

However, counsel to the defendants’ firm, G. E. Ojeikhudua and W. A. Esan, who were in court indicated that their appearance was for the company not for the Italians.

Following their submissions, Justice Allagoa, directed the lawyers to ensure that all the defendants appear before the court to take their plea on the next adjourned date. Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter to June 25, 2021, mandating the appearance of the defendants in court on the date.

The offences were said to be in contravention of Sections 3(6) and 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(10) of the same Act. One of the counts reads:

“That you, Borini Prono & Company Nigeria Limited, Paolo Brono ‘M’, Gianfranco Albertazzi ‘M’ and one other (A. Prono), now at large, between 2008 and 2009, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Lagos, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit: forgery of signatures of Christopher Uzodike and Invoices of Land Technologies Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6),1(2)(c), and punishable under Section 1(10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

