Law

Court summons 3 Italians over forgery charge by AGF

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Lewis Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned three Italians; Paolo Brono, Gianfranco Albertazzi and A. Prono, over charge of alleged forgery slammed on them by the Attorney General of the Federation.

 

The trio who were said to be the alter ego of Borini Prono & Company Nigeria Limited, were accused of forging the signature of one, Christopher Uzodike, and several invoices belonging to his company, Land Technology Limited.

 

They were said to have forged the company’s invoices with serial numbers 00019; 00024; 00012; 00139 and 0034 alongside Uzodike’s signature, with an intent that it may be acted upon as genuine.

 

At the last hearing of the matter, the prosecutor, Mrs. Kehinde Bode-Ayeni, informed the court that the defendants have been at large since the charge was filed against them.

 

However, counsel to the defendants’ firm, G. E. Ojeikhudua and W. A. Esan, who were in court indicated that their appearance was for the company not for the Italians.

 

Following their submissions, Justice Allagoa, directed the lawyers to ensure that all the defendants appear before the court to take their plea on the next adjourned date. Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter to June 25, 2021, mandating the appearance of the defendants in court on the date.

 

The offences were said to be in contravention of Sections 3(6) and 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(10) of the same Act. One of the counts reads:

 

“That you, Borini Prono & Company Nigeria Limited, Paolo Brono ‘M’, Gianfranco Albertazzi ‘M’ and one other (A. Prono), now at large, between 2008 and 2009, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Lagos, did conspire among yourselves to commit a felony, to wit: forgery of signatures of Christopher Uzodike and Invoices of Land Technologies Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6),1(2)(c), and punishable under Section 1(10) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

‘Why I can’t be a SAN, judge’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE reports

Temitope Odeyinka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos. She was called to Bar in 2016. She speaks on her experience, tenancy law and sundry issue. JOHN CHIKEZIE reports   Background   My name is Temitope Odeyinka and I’m from Osun State in Ifelodun Local Government. I graduated from the University of Lagos in […]
Law

#EndSARS: AfBA lauds Buhari, NBA over appeals for calm

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Foluso Ogunmodede     T he African Bar Association (AfBA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s passionate appeals, asking hoodlums who took advantage of peaceful #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem on public and private properties to put an to the mayhem and violence.   AfBA said although the President’s speech fell short of what it had […]
Law

Insecurity: In defence of hunters, civilian JTF’s engagement

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

Lawyers were at the weekend unanimous that plans by the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) to mobilize hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force to battle Boko Haram following perceived failure by troops to tackle insurgents would further boost decimation of the insurgents. AKEEM NAFIU writes   Lawyers expressed worry at the weekend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica