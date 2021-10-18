Court summons Ogun Assembly over ex-OPIC MD’s N10bn suit

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA) to appear in a N10 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by a former Managing Director of Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu.

The summons by the court was for the Assembly to show cause within 72 hours why it should not be restrained from proceeding with its probe of Odusolu’s tenure.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had at plenary on September 21, 2021, adopted the report of its Committee on Anti-Corruption and Public Accounts, which upon investigation of OPIC’s finances claimed that huge sums of money were missing from its accounts.

Dissatisfied with the Assembly’s action, Odusolu filed a suit to enforce his fundamental rights claiming the sum of N10 billion as damages.

The Inspector-General of Police, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Ogun State House of Assembly were joined as respondents in the suit.

In the suit, Odusolu is seeking a court’s declaration that the proceedings of OGHA and the report of the Committee which it purportedly adopted constitute an infringement on his fundamental right to fair hearing.

He also wants the court to declare that the Assembly lacks the competence to investigate the alleged crime. Odusolu claimed that the Chairman of the Committee that purportedly investigated OPIC funds was himself an interested party who served together with him while in office and that he even inspected some OPIC projects which he now claims have not been executed.

