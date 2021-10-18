News

Court summons Ogun Assembly over ex-OPIC MD’s N10bn suit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA) to appear in a N10 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by a former Managing Director of Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu.

The summons by the court was for the Assembly to show cause within 72 hours why it should not be restrained from proceeding with its probe of Odusolu’s tenure.

It would be recalled that the Assembly had at plenary on September 21, 2021, adopted the report of its Committee on Anti-Corruption and Public Accounts, which upon investigation of OPIC’s finances claimed that huge sums of money were missing from its accounts.

Dissatisfied with the Assembly’s action, Odusolu filed a suit to enforce his fundamental rights claiming the sum of N10 billion as damages.

The Inspector-General of Police, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Ogun State House of Assembly were joined as respondents in the suit.

In the suit, Odusolu is seeking a court’s declaration that the proceedings of OGHA and the report of the Committee which it purportedly adopted constitute an infringement on his fundamental right to fair hearing.

He also wants the court to declare that the Assembly lacks the competence to investigate the alleged crime. Odusolu claimed that the Chairman of the Committee that purportedly investigated OPIC funds was himself an interested party who served together with him while in office and that he even inspected some OPIC projects which he now claims have not been executed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okorocha to Buhari: Stop keeping incompetent people in govt 

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop keeping incompetent persons in his government. Okorocha, who spoke when the APC Non NWC-NEC members and Integrity Group paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, said the ways to increase performance of staff is by hiring and […]
News

Confusion as APC takes over PDP secretariat in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

There is confusion in Calabar as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has taken over the Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)   This is coming in the wake of the recent defection of the State governor, Professor Ben Ayade from the PDP to the APC.   The Secretariat which is a […]
News

Lekki, CNN and the dance of the spirits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African cosmology, and in communities where the practice of voodooism is predominant and worshipped, the dance of the spirits is dreaded. On the night spirits decide to stage their festival in the world of darkness, those who have wronged the gods or committed abominable acts in the community relish the whole day in drabby […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica