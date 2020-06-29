News

Court threatens to revoke Shehu Sani’s bail over absence from trial 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The  Federal High Court sitting in, Abuja has said that it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Shehu Sani on two-count criminal charge, bordering on name-dropping and obtaining the sum of $25,000 from one Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to shield  Dauda from EFCC’s  investigation and  prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who is having an issue with Dauda.
At the resumed trial on Monday, defence counsel, A.A. Ibrahim (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.
“My Lord, the defendant is unavoidably absent in court today because one of his neighbours died of COVID-19, and the government of Kaduna State placed a restriction of movement in the area, hence making him absent. In the circumstance, we are pleading with the court to give us a date,” he said.
Prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed, who objected to the motion for adjournment, informed the court that he had two witnesses in court and one of them came from the same Kaduna Shehu Sani complained about.
Justice  Ekwo thereafter adjourned the case till July 6,7,8 and 9 for continuation of trial.

