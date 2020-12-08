Court throws out Abdulrasheed Maina’s adjournment plea

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, rejected another request by Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), for an adjournment to prepare for his defence.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, said though the decision to grant the application was at the court’s discretion, such a plea was a ploy to waste the judicial time of the court.

Maina had, through his counsel, Abel Adaji, on December 4, asked the court for a short adjournment to allow him get a brief from his client to enable him do the needful, and Justice Abang adjourned the trial continuation for Tuesday.

At the resumed hearing, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) lawyer, Farouk Abdullah, informed the court that the matter was slated for continuation of the evidence of the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, who is an EFCC investigator, in the case.

However, Anayo Adibe, who represented Maina as counsel at the sitting, objected to the call for trial continuation, on the grounds that the legal team was just taking over the case and needed adequate time to prepare.

He said though they applied for the court record, in a letter to the court registry, they were yet to get it.

However, the judge said the last counsel did not apply for the court record, said he only applied for a short date in order to be briefed by Maina.

Adibe then explained that at the next working day after the adjournment, “we did the needful.”

“We apply to the registry of this honourable court for the record of proceedings as at the last date to be made available,” he said.

The lawyer further explained that they also applied to the counsel who withdrew his appearance for Maina to oblige them with the copy of the charge sheet and other documents in relation to the trial.

He urged the court to accord Maina the constitutional right to be defended by counsel of his choice and be given adequate time and facility for his defence.

He cited Section 349(3) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to back his argument on allowing Maina reasonable time to engage counsel of his choice.

Abdullah disagreed with Adibe, saying his application was misplaced.

“We are surprised the counsel is taking us back from where we took off from,” he said.

He said he was aware of the provision of Section 36 of the constitution as it relates to the rights of Maina.

According to him, the court has safeguarded his rights, urging the judge to look at the record of proceedings from the inception of the trial.

Like this: Like Loading...