Court throws out EFCC’s request seeking to transfer Kalu’s alleged N7.1b fraud case to Lagos

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused the request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) seeking to transfer the retrial of alleged N7.1b fraud case against a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to Lagos. The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the request by the anti-graft agency, lacked merit. The Court further held that EFCC’s application amounted to an abuse of the judicial process, stressing that the Abuja Division of the court has the requisite jurisdiction to handle the case.

Moreso, the trial judge noted that the case file was moved from Lagos to Abuja based on a valid and subsisting directive of the Chief Judge. The court frowned at the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, for insisting on transferring the trial to Lagos. The court consequently ordered him to, within seven days, show cause why he should not be disqualified from the matter. The court later adjourned the matter till October 21.

