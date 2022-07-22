News

Court throws out EFCC’s request seeking to transfer Orji Kalu’s fraud case to Lagos

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday refused the request made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to transfer the retrial of alleged N7.1 billion fraud case against a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to Lagos.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the request by the anti-graft agency, lacked merit.

The Court further held that EFCC’s application amounted to an abuse of the judicial process, stressing that the Abuja Division of the court has the requisite jurisdiction to handle the case.

More so, the trial judge noted that the case file was moved from Lagos to Abuja based on a valid and subsisting directive of the Chief Judge.

The court frowned at the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), for insisting on transferring the trial to Lagos.

The court consequently ordered him to, within seven days, show cause why he should not be disqualified from the matter.

The court later adjourned the matter till October 21.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No planned action in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Although there were plans of purported grand protests across Nigeria on June 12, the Democracy Day, the situation in Kwara state as at the time of filing this report did not suggest anything in that direction, and there has been no feeler to that effect. However, the Kwara State Police Command is not leaving anything […]
News

CAN condemns attack on Jos Custodial Centre, villages

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned the recent attack on Jos Custodial Centre by gunmen alleged to be suspected Fulani herdsmen. Chairman of CAN in the state, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, made the condemnation while speaking with journalists in Jos. Recall that some gunmen had invaded the […]
News

Israel’s Netanyahu poised to lose power to new govt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel’s parliament is expected to approve the formation of a new government, ending 12 years of rule by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The prospective government – an unprecedented coalition of parties – has a razor-thin majority of one seat. It would also end more than two years of political paralysis in which three elections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica