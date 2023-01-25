News

Court throws out suit challenging ‘Okada’ ban in Lagos

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has dismissed a legal action challenging the Lagos State Government’s restriction of commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) on some of its roads. The judge specifically held that the applicant, Julius Ajibulu, “failed woefully” in his bid to reverse the ban, which has been in place since 2018. Justice Aluko also declared that Ajibulu also failed, among others, to establish that the state government has no power to ban the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in respect of the designated roads in the state.

The decision of the court came consequent upon the plaintiff’s suit marked FHC/L/CS/1389/2020, against the Governor of Lagos State, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Commissioner for Transportation, and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, as 1st to 4th defendants respectively. It would be recalled that the state government had on January 27, 2020, moved against commercial motorcycles and tricycles, proscribing their operations in six local government areas, nine local council development areas, and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1, 2020.

However, Ajibulu, argued that Sections 15, 16, 19, 46, and 68 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 violated sections 1, 4, 5, items 11 and 63 of the Exclusive Legislative List in Part 1, Second Schedule to the Constitution. The plaintiff had contended it also offended Section 10 (3) (t) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, Section 92 of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, and Section 1 of the Federal Highways Act/Subsidiary Legislation Cap F13, LFN, 2004. But in his judgment handed down on January 12, 2023, Justice Aluko agreed with the defendants that Ajibulu’s case did not hold water.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Glo simplifies NIN registration update for customers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In line with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directives to telecommunications subscribers to link their SIMs to their National Identification Numbers (NIN), data grandmasters, Globacom, has rolled out a simplified short code for its subscribers.   In release from the Corporate Communications, Glo said: “All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number […]
News

APC Primary: Crisis breaks out at Osun Govt House

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Crisis broke out yesterday, at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo, the state capital, as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested alleged moves by the party’s leadership to manipulate primary election results in favour of some aspirants.   APC had on Thursday and Friday last week conducted primary elections into the state […]
News

ASUU, AAU to Edo Govt: You’ve no power to ban

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) AAU, Ekpoma chapter, Cyril Onogbosele, has said the state government has no power to ban it’s activities because the union didn’t registered with the state government. Reacting to the press statement by the government yesterday, he said: “We have seen the release banning the activities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica