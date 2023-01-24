Court throws out suit challenging ‘Okada’ ban in Lagos

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has dismissed a legal action challenging the Lagos State Government’s restriction of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP) from some of its roads.

The judge specifically held that the applicant, Julius Ajibulu, “failed woefully” in his bid to reverse the ban, which has been in place since 2018.

Justice Aluko also declared that Ajibulu also failed, among others, to establish that the state government has no power to ban the operation of tricycles and motorcycles in respect of the designated roads in the state.

The decision of the court came consequent upon the plaintiff’s suit marked FHC/L/CS/1389/2020, against the Governor of Lagos State, Attorney General of Lagos State, Commissioner for Transportation, and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

It would be recalled that the state government had on January 27, 2020, moved against commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke NAPEP), proscribing their operations in six Local Government Areas (LGAs), nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and 10 major highways across the state with effect from February 1, 2020.

