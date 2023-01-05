News

Court throws out suit on asset declaration against INEC chair

An Abuja High Court sitting in Garki, yesterday, stopped the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from investigating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for alleged false declaration of assets.

The decision of the court was premised on an originating summons marked FCT/ HC/GAR/CV/47/2022 filed by one Somadina Uzoabaka against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Prof Mahmood Yakubu, wherein the claimant, among other things, is seeking an order of mandatoryinjunctiondirecting and compelling the INEC chairman to recuse, excuse and exclude himself and or step down as the Chairman of INEC, pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies. The plaintiff also sought an order of court stopping the INEC chairman from holding or assuming any public office for a period of 10 years.

Yakubu, in his response to the allegation, furnished the court with several exhibits to show the sources of money for the purchase of the properties which the plaintiff alleged were illegally acquired and insisted that his assets declaration were validly done. In the judgment, Justice M A Hassan found that the declaration of assets by Prof Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law; and that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the claimant that should all investigate him.

The judge declined to grant any of the 14 prayers of the claimant and, therefore, declared that the INEC chairman cannot be removed over fabricated allegations of false assets declaration. The judge dismissed the claims of the claimant and allowed the counter-claims of the INEC chairman.

 

