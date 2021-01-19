News

Court to decide fate of Ebonyi PDP tomorrow

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Comment(0)

Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki yesterday fixed tomorrow for ruling on a suit challenging dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by the party’s national leadership.

The ruling which was supposed to be delivered yesterday was abruptly adjourned by the presiding Judge, Justice Vincent Nwanchor, apparently to douse tension being created by the parties involved in the matter. Counsel to the PDP, Mudi Erhenede told the court to stay further action on the matter since the defendants were challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case at the appellate court.

Erhenede, who is doubles as the legal adviser to the Ebonyi State PDP Caretaker Committee, contended that for the interest of justice and fairness, it was proper for the lower court to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal. But Counsel to the plaintiffs, Arthur Obi (SAN) said it was a settled law that a ruling of the court would not be arrested for whatsoever reasons except on the ground of abuse of court processes as the ground being canvassed by the defendants to arrest the proposed ruling was not tenable in law.

The national leadership of the PDP had dissolved the Ebonyi State Ward, Local Government and state executives of the PDP and set up Caretaker Committee following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC last year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Petrol hike: NLC, TUC missing, as Nigerians kick

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite the outrage by Nigerians over the recent hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, organised labour has refused to comment over the matter three days after the hike. The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC)  had in a circular dated November 11, informed petrol marketers of the changes in wholesale price […]
News Top Stories

World Bank: Remittances to Nigeria, others to fall by 9% this year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Remittances to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are likely to drop by 9 per cent to $44billion in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank has said. The Bank, which made this prediction in its latest, “Migration and Development Brief,” also projected that as the pandemic and economic crisis […]
News

Illegal migration: Spain to send more police to Senegal  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain will increase its police presence in Senegal to tackle criminal networks behind an upsurge in illegal migration from the West African coast to its territory, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Sunday. She spoke after meeting her counterpart in the Senegalese capital Dakar to discuss the crisis, which has seen around 17,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica