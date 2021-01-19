Court to decide fate of Ebonyi PDP tomorrow

Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakaliki yesterday fixed tomorrow for ruling on a suit challenging dissolution of the Ward, Local Government and State executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by the party’s national leadership.

The ruling which was supposed to be delivered yesterday was abruptly adjourned by the presiding Judge, Justice Vincent Nwanchor, apparently to douse tension being created by the parties involved in the matter. Counsel to the PDP, Mudi Erhenede told the court to stay further action on the matter since the defendants were challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case at the appellate court.

Erhenede, who is doubles as the legal adviser to the Ebonyi State PDP Caretaker Committee, contended that for the interest of justice and fairness, it was proper for the lower court to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the appeal. But Counsel to the plaintiffs, Arthur Obi (SAN) said it was a settled law that a ruling of the court would not be arrested for whatsoever reasons except on the ground of abuse of court processes as the ground being canvassed by the defendants to arrest the proposed ruling was not tenable in law.

The national leadership of the PDP had dissolved the Ebonyi State Ward, Local Government and state executives of the PDP and set up Caretaker Committee following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC last year.

Like this: Like Loading...