Court to deliver judgement in suit seeking to stop INEC from engaging MC Oluomo t’morrow

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday, fixed February 24, as the day to deliver judgment in the suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from using, engaging or further dealing with the Chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo or any of his representatives in the distribution of election materials and ad hoc staff for the forthcoming elections in the state. The date was fixed by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, after listening to counsel to the applicants, Abass Ibrahim. The applicants in the suit are the Labour Party, and its governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; the African Democratic Congress and its candidate, Funsho Doherty, and the Boot Party, and its candidate, Wale Oluwo. It would be recalled that on Monday, February 20, the judge had granted an interlocutory injunction restraining INEC from engaging the Oluomo-led park managers, or any of its commercial bus drivers, in distributing election materials and personnel for the 2023 polls in Lagos State. In adjourning the hearing of the substantive suit, Justice Aneke had ordered the applicants to serve the restraining order and other processes in the suit on INEC, who is the only defendant in the case. When the matter came up for hearing of the substantive suit yesterday, the applicants’ lawyer, Abass Ibrahim, told the court that he had fully complied with the court orders by serving all processes and the hearing notice on INEC, but he was surprised that the respondent failed to appear in court. Ibrahim then urged the court to allow him to move his clients’ application, a request which was granted by the court.

