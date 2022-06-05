Court to divorce seeking couple: You’re never married despite living together for 27 years

A Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan told divorce-seeking lover, Mr Olanrewaju Adeniran and Fatima that they were never married for the 27 years they lived together because no dowry was paid. Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, held that native law and custom in Nigeria provided that for any marriage to be considered valid, the man must pay bride price to the parents of the wife.

Citing various sections of the law to support her judgment, Akintayo concluded that there was no marriage to be dissolved in the first place between Adeniran and Fatima as a result of absence of dowry. She also said that other basic necessities were not done to consider Adeniran and Fatima’s togetherness as a marriage. “Merely asking whether Fatima loved Adeniran which Fatima’s father did was not enough to validate their togetherness as a customary marriage.

“It is a wrong assumption to continue to believe that once there is a child or children between a man and a woman, they are husband and wife or married. “No, there is no marriage between them, they are only cohabiting, they are merely living together in the same house,” Akintayo said.

The court’s president however, granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining Fatima from further harassing, disturbing, intimidating and interfering in the life of Adeniran henceforth.

Earlier, Adeniran, a retired civil servant and a resident of Molade area in Ibadan had explained that his estranged wife was an unrepentant troublemaker and a nag. Adeniran submitted that his wife had been detained on eight separate occasions as a result of her violent conducts and repulsiveness towards in-laws, tenants and neighbours in the community.

“My brother, who once accommodated us before I built my own house expelled us when he could no longer cope with Fatima’s ineptitudes. “My lord, Fatima no longer allows me to touch her anymore. She often tells me that I’m smelling. “Worst still, she vandalises home appliances at any slightest provocation. “She usually accuses me of womanising,” the petitioner said.

Fatima, a businesswoman, had prayed the court not to put an end to their love. She however, argued that her husband was a socialite and an adulterer. “Adeniran has no fewer than eight concubines and some of them even came around to give me gifts anytime we did naming ceremonies.

“In fact, it came to a point when Adeniran kept telling me that he wanted to marry another wife,” the respondent stated. Also, an Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti, on Friday granted the request for divorce, filed by a housewife, Mary Emmanuel, on grounds of neglect and maltreatment.

Delivering his ruling, the President of the Court, Mr Moshood Balogun held that the court had no option than to allow the parties go their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

“The court had advised the parties, at their first appearance, to explore amicable means for settlement and report back to court.

“The respondent, Mr Mohammed Acema, refused to respond to the petition, an indication that the marriage had irretrievably collapsed, prompting the court’s decision to dissolve the marriage,’ he held Balogun, however, granted the petitioner unrestricted access to her child, currently living with the respondent’s mother. He further granted the petitioner freedom to contribute her quota to issues concerning the general wellbeing of the child.

Earlier, the petitioner, Emmanuel, 39, informed the court that the respondent and his relatives did not make any move to resolve the dispute. Consequently, the petitioner, on April,9, urged the court to proceed with her prayer for divorce. ”A traditional marriage was duly conducted between my husband and I on January 31, 2017 in Kogi.

”He paid N30,000 as dowry and we were blessed with one child,” she said. The petitioner said things were going well for them until 2018 when the respondent’s attitude suddenly changed.

She pledged to continue to discharge her motherly duties to ensure the wellbeing of the child if granted access to the child. The respondent did not respond to the petitioner’s request for divorce.

