Court to EFCC: You lack powers to probe company tax payments

Presiding judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has held that it is illegal for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to assume the statutory powers for the assessment, collection, and enforcement of payment of taxes in the country. Rather, the judge declared that the Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS) is the only body empowered and vested with statutory duty for the assessment, collection, and enforcement of company tax in Nigeria. In his judgment, Justice Aluko resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiff, saying, “I have examined the affidavit evidence and documentary exhibits before the court.

 

