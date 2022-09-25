Court to hear alleged breach of CCB rules against INEC Chairman, Yakubu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja will on Monday hear a suit filed against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, over alleged breach of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) rules.

The plaintiff, Emmanuel Agonsi in the suit is seeking the order of the court to make public the assets of the Chairman of INEC.

The court has already sent hearing notices to all parties in the matter.

Joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021 are Professor Yakubu and the CCB.

The plaintiff, through his counsel, Solomon Okon Apke is seeking an order of mandamus directing and compelling the 1st Respondent (CCB) either by its staff, officers, privies, servants or otherwise howsoever described to issue, comply with and/or make available to the Applicant or his privies or Counsel, information and details of the Assets Declarations Forms of the 2nd Respondent (Prof. Yakubu) and his unmarried adult children kept by the 1st Respondent as requested in the Applicant’s letter of 17th December, 2020; as well as accept payment of the appropriate fees from the Applicant forthwith.

The plaintiff is also praying the court for an order of mandamus directing the 1st Respondent, either by itself, officer, staff or nominee to forthwith produce for the examination of this Honourable Court certified copies of the Assets Declaration Forms of the 2nd Respondent and his unmarried adult children submitted to the 1st Respondent for the period of 2007 — 2012 and 2015 — 2020 and any other ones declared thereafter.

The plaintiff in the suit is also seeking a declaration that the 1st Respondent has a statutory and public duty to furnish the Applicant information and details concerning the 2nd Respondent as contained in the Applicant’s letter of request dated December 17, 2020.

