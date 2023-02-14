Metro & Crime

Court to hear final forfeiture application on Patience Jonathan’s $5.81m, N2.4bn March 28

Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Barring any last minute change, hearing of the final forfeiture application of the sum of $5.81 million and N2.4 billion said to be owned by the former first lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, will commence from March 28.

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos arrived at the date after ruling on the arguments canvassed by counsel to parties in the suit.

It would be recalled that Justice Cecilia Mojisola Olatoregun, now retired, had on April 26, 2017, while granting an ex parte application for the interim forfeiture of the said sums filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), directed that the said sums that were warehoused in two new generation banks be forfeited in the interim.

The directive, which was confronted up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, had the apex court order that the lower court should continue with the hearing of the matter.

But upon Justice Olatoregun’s retirement, the suit was transferred to Justice (Professor) Chuka Obiozor.

 

