News

Court to hear PDP Ado-Odo Ota Reps’ case March 13

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

PDP Ado-Odo Ota House of Reps case: Court fixes March 13 for hearing. The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 13 for the hearing of a suit challenging the alleged imposition of a Candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Ado-Odo/ Ota Federal Constituency, Ogun State. The two contestants are; Kazeem Akorede Dawodu and Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (aka Banana). While hearing the case for contempt filed by the Judgement Creditors on January 30, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the 2nd to 4th respondents be served with the Motion for Committal for all parties to be properly brought before the Court.

In the Suit No. FHC/ ABJ/CS/44/2020, – Samson Kayode Bamgbose & ORD VS PDP & 3 ORDS, the Plaintiffs are challenging the imposition of a Candidate contrary to the Consent Judgment agreed to, by the parties in the suit. The Judgement Creditors have earlier served Forms 48 and 49 on the 1st and 5th Contemnors to commit them to prison as for alleged disobedience to a valid and subsisting judgement delivered by the Court. Recall that Olajumoke Usi for the 1st and 5th Contemnors had filed a Preliminary Objection to the proceedings and same was served on the Judgement Creditors on January 30, 2023 when the matter came up in court for the first time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

Posted on Author Our Reporter

The Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), has applauded Governor, Simon Lalong, over the courage to sign into law some bills passed by the House of Assembly, to address acts of criminality in the state.   Among the bills assented to, which appealed to the mothers, were anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism.   In the face […]
News

Lagos East: Forum seeks replacement of Osinowo, Buraimoh with indigenes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wale Elegbede An association of Lagos State Indigenes, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, has called on two major political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that Lagos Indigenes were elected as their candidates in the forthcoming by-elections for the Lagos East Senatorial seat and the […]
News

Osinbajo: Govt won’t tolerate police brutality

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Sunday expressed anger over reports of violations of human rights by the police, saying abuse of Nigerians’ rights by individuals who are meant to protect them is annoying and completely  unacceptable.   The Vice President said that arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong,  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica