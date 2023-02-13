Court to hear PDP Ado-Odo Ota Reps’ case March 13

PDP Ado-Odo Ota House of Reps case: Court fixes March 13 for hearing. The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 13 for the hearing of a suit challenging the alleged imposition of a Candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Ado-Odo/ Ota Federal Constituency, Ogun State. The two contestants are; Kazeem Akorede Dawodu and Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (aka Banana). While hearing the case for contempt filed by the Judgement Creditors on January 30, Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the 2nd to 4th respondents be served with the Motion for Committal for all parties to be properly brought before the Court.

In the Suit No. FHC/ ABJ/CS/44/2020, – Samson Kayode Bamgbose & ORD VS PDP & 3 ORDS, the Plaintiffs are challenging the imposition of a Candidate contrary to the Consent Judgment agreed to, by the parties in the suit. The Judgement Creditors have earlier served Forms 48 and 49 on the 1st and 5th Contemnors to commit them to prison as for alleged disobedience to a valid and subsisting judgement delivered by the Court. Recall that Olajumoke Usi for the 1st and 5th Contemnors had filed a Preliminary Objection to the proceedings and same was served on the Judgement Creditors on January 30, 2023 when the matter came up in court for the first time.

