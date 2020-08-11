Court to hear suit seeking Ize-Iyamu, deputy’s disqualification August 24

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed August 24, for hearing in a suit seeking the disqualification of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his deputy, Mr Audu Ganiyu, in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, fixed the date after granting an application for substituted service of the court processes on the third and fourth defendants, Ganiyu and Ize-Iyamu, respectively.

Two chieftains of the APC, Hon. Momoh Abdul- Razak and Hon. Zibiri Muhizu had dragged the APC’s candidate and deputy in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State to court over alleged perjury. Defendants in suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/758/2020, are All Progressives Congress, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Audu Ganiyu and Osagie Ize-Iyamu as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to disqualify the deputy governorship candidate, Ganiyu from participating in the forthcoming election on account of given false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the governorship poll slated for next month. Ganiyu in the suit filed on July 10, 2020, by the plaintiffs’ counsel, Friday Nwosu, was also accused of certificate forgery.

The plaintiffs further prayed the court to annul the nomination of Ize-Iyamu as APC’s governorship candidate on account of running with an allegedly unqualified deputy. In addition, they prayed the court for another order restraining the APC from contesting the September 19 governorship upon the disqualification of the 3rd and 4th defendants.

