Court To INEC: Accept Labour Party’s candidates in 24 states

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in 24 States of the Federation for the purpose of the 2023 general election. The court ordered that the electoral body must accept the list of the candidates in the 24 States either manually or through its electronic nomination portal. Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgments in different 24 suits brought before him by Labour Party held that INEC violated sections 31, 33 and 36 of the Electoral Act 2022 in rejecting the Labour Party’s candidates in the affected States on the ground of non functional of its nomination portal. The 24 States affected by the Court order are Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi and Ekiti States.

 

