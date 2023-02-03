Court To INEC: Accept Labour Party’s candidates in 24 states

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in 24 States of the Federation for the purpose of the 2023 general election. The court ordered that the electoral body must accept the list of the candidates in the 24 States either manually or through its electronic nomination portal. Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgments in different 24 suits brought before him by Labour Party held that INEC violated sections 31, 33 and 36 of the Electoral Act 2022 in rejecting the Labour Party’s candidates in the affected States on the ground of non functional of its nomination portal. The 24 States affected by the Court order are Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi and Ekiti States.
Related Articles
Sirika: Finally, Nat’l carrier takes off April 2022
…FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% ‘Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years …FG to hold 5% equity, entrepreneurs 46%, foreign investors 49% l’Nigeria Air will generate about 70,000 jobs in first few years He recalled that over 400 thousand Nigerians participated in choosing the name, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: Cashless policy’ll help track illicit election financing
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the implementation of cashless policy would help in tracking illicit election financing in the country. This came as he suggested the establishment of special units by the Nigeria Police and another special court for arrest and prosecution of electoral offenders. Osinbajo said this yesterday when he received a delegation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: Weak institutions allowing corruption, others in Nigeria
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has identified weak institutions as enablers of corruption and other social ills in Nigeria. This came as he stressed the need for the international community to appreciate the size of the country in order to understand those challenges facing her. Osinbajo said this at the weekend during an interaction with a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)